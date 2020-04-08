Braga Bridge lanes to close for inspection next week

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The 54-year-old Charles M. Braga, Jr. Memorial Bridge is due for a checkup.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said Wednesday its crews will be conducting a routine inspection of the bridge that carries I-195 over the Taunton River starting Monday, April 13, and continuing all week, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

The right lanes will be closed at times for the inspection, and police will be waving drivers to the middle lanes.

Delays are likely during the inspection period, and the DOT is advising caution and reduced speed — for the few drivers continuing to commute at this point, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and widespread efforts to contain it.

Drivers can get road updates through the Mass511 website or by dialing 511 in Massachusetts.

Pinpoint Traffic: Interactive Map, Real-Time Updates »