FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) unveiled one of its latest projects Tuesday night when it flipped the switch to illuminate the Braga Bridge.

The bridge, which spans from Fall River to Somerset on I-195 over the Taunton River, is now the fifth bridge in the state that has a programmable LED lighting installation.

Officials say the lighting system can hold about seven different colors but “Braga Blue” will be the standard color.

The project, which costs an estimated $8 million, is being paid for with money from MassDOT in hopes it could attract more visitors to Fall River.

“I hope it sends a message that Fall River is a welcoming place, whether you’re coming up the river on a boat or you’re driving in from Providence, you see the lights and you say ‘oh what’s going on here?'” Mayor Paul Coogan said. “It adds hopefully a little bit of intrigue, and maybe people are curious enough to get off and try one of our restaurants and spend some time in Fall River, it will be great.”

MassDOT will also be adding lights to the outside of the bridge for Phase 2 of the project, which is expected to be completed at the end of next summer or early fall.