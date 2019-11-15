Boy, 16, killed in Freetown crash; Driver swerved to avoid deer

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police now confirm the person killed in a crash on Route 24 in Freetown Thursday night was a 16-year-old boy.

Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred on the northbound side of Route 24 near Exit 10 around 8:40 p.m.

Police said a Mazda hatchback with five people inside was traveling northbound when the driver swerved to the left to avoid hitting a deer.

The vehicle went off the roadway, struck the guardrail and rolled over. At this time, according to police, a 16-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

While an Audi that swerved to avoid hitting debris in the road was able to stop without hitting the victim, another vehicle – a 2005 Saturn – was unable to stop and hit the boy in the road, police said.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. Because of his age, police are not releasing his name.

The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old Taunton woman, and another passenger, a 21-year-old Taunton woman, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries police said appeared to be minor. They said two girls, ages 11 and 4, who were also passengers in the Mazda were transported by ambulance to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries that were also believed to be minor.

The driver and sole occupant of the Audi, a 60-year-old Halifax man, was not injured, police said, adding that the driver and sole occupant of the Saturn, a 31-year-old Boston man, was transported by ambulance to Charlton Memorial Hospital with injuries believed to be minor.