A local man is asking for the public's help finding his late mother's Bible that he lost while out to lunch last week.



(Courtesy: Cliff Wilson)

Cliff Wilson is offering a $300 reward to whoever finds the Bible and returns it to him. He explained that the Bible has been in his family for more than a century.

Wilson said he took the Bible with him to lunch at Gumbo in North Dartmouth on Dec. 21. He believes the keepsake dropped from a hole in his bag as he was walking back to his car.

This is Wilson’s first Christmas without his mother Helen Wilson, who passed away back in November.

“This is the first Christmas in my life [in which] both are now gone,” he said.

Wilson said having someone return the Bible to him would mean everything.

“It was my mother’s most cherished possession,” he said. “Since she passed, it’s been mine too.”

Wilson asked anyone who has seen the Bible or knows where it could be to call (401) 369-6321. He requested those inquiring about the Bible to have a photo ready to send along.