FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Boston man was convicted Friday of shooting and killing another man in Attleboro nearly four years ago.

A jury found Jaquan Cohen, 30, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare.

Police said Cohen shot Pomare in a botched marijuana robbery with two other men.

Cohen spent two months on the run before he was taken into custody. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1.