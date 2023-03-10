BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a 19-year-old man accused of causing a deadly crash in Braintree late last month.

Hedweens Quetant, of Boston, has been charged with manslaughter, vehicular homicide by negligent operation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle and witness intimidation.

Massachusetts State Police believe Quetant was racing another driver on I-93 North when he crashed into Michael Wojdag’s SUV.

Wojdag, 46, of Hanson, was ejected from his vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Wojdag’s passengers, identified by police as a 45-year-old woman and a teenager, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Neither Quetant nor the four passengers in his vehicle were injured.

Investigators believe Quetant’s car was going 120 mph before crashing into Wojdag’s SUV.

Quetant was arraigned Wednesday and was ordered held on $25,000 bail. The driver who was reportedly racing Quetant has not yet been identified.