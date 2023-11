FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial has become an iconic tribute to Gold Star families across the Ocean State.

But for the first time ever, the memorial is on display in neighboring Massachusetts.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) has decided to display the memorial on the field at Gillette Stadium this Veterans Day.

In the above video, 12 News reporter Jake Holter visits the memorial at its new high-profile location.