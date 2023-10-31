FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial will travel outside of Rhode Island for the first time on Veterans Day weekend.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) will display the memorial on the field at Gillette Stadium.

“When I first came up with the concept for the memorial, one of the main goals was to spread awareness about the sacrifice of our nation’s military,” Boots on the Ground founder Dee DeQuattro said. “Displaying the memorial at an iconic New England location will attract new visitors and help spread awareness.”

The memorial will open on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will also be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

There will be a special opening ceremony held on Friday at 11 a.m., hosted by the Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance in honor of Gold Star Families in New England.

OSDRI will also display the Invisible Invisible Scars of War Monument, which “recognizes the pain and sacrifices of those Service Members who have succumbed to the invisible scars of war such as depression and PTSD and ultimately committed suicide.”

The display at Gillette also marks the first time the full memorial has been displayed outside of Memorial Day Weekend. It’s normally set up annually at Fort Adams State Park in Newport.