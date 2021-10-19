Boil-water order still in effect for Fairhaven, lifted for Marion and Rochester

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Residents in Fairhaven must continue to boil their water before using it until at least Thursday.

The town’s water department said two samples collected Monday contained trace levels of bacteria, meaning the boil-water order will remain in place until the distribution system is properly disinfected.

Meanwhile, both Marion and Rochester lifted their boil-water orders Tuesday after samples collected in both communities came back clean.

The boil-water order was issued nearly two weeks ago, when routine sampling at the Mattapoisett River Valley Water District, which distributes water throughout Fairhaven, Mattapoisett, Marion and Rochester, tested positive for E. coli.

Mattapoisett lifted its boil-water order last Friday after test results came back bacteria-free.