Boil-water order lifted for Mattapoisett, remains in effect for 3 other communities

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Residents living in Mattapoisett no longer have to boil their water before using it, according to the town’s water and sewer department.

The Mattapoisett River Valley Water District issued the boil-water order last week for Mattapoisett, Fairhaven, Marion and Rochester after E. coli was detected through routine sampling.

In Mattapoisett, the problem has been fixed and the order has since been lifted.

An investigation determined the contamination was connected to the Tinkham well, which is currently offline so a deficiency in its casing can be repaired, the water and sewer department said.

“We will continue to evaluate the operational procedures of the water treatment facility to eliminate any other possible contributing factors to this incident,” the department added. “We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

While Mattapoisett is in the clear, the other three communities remain under the boil-water order.

Marion Town Administrator James McGrail said while two samples collected Thursday didn’t test positive for E. coli, they did test positive for total coliform.

The earliest the boil-water order will be lifted in Marion, according to McGrail, is Tuesday.

“Despite everyone working very hard to resolve this issue, unfortunately we are unable to lift the boil water order at this time,” McGrail said. “Testing will continue in the coming days and we will provide further updates as soon as we receive new information.”

“I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this issue,” he continued. “The safety and well-being of our residents and community members is one of our top priorities and this includes having safe and clean drinking water.”

McGrail said the town will be distributing cases of bottled water from the Marion Fire Station on Point Road from 2-4 p.m. Saturday while supplies last.

Both Fairhaven and Rochester have yet to lift their boil-water orders or provide an update on recent testing.