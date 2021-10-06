Boil-water order issued for 4 Massachusetts towns due to E. coli contamination

FAIRHAVEN, Mass (WPRI) — The Mattapoisett River Valley Water District has issued a boil-water order for four Massachusetts communities after E. coli was detected in the water distribution system.

Residents living in Fairhaven, Mattapoisett, Marion and Rochester are urged to boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to prepare food.

The water district said routine sampling conducted Tuesday tested positive for E. coli.

The boil-water advisory will remain in affect until further notice. The water district is currently flushing the distribution system with chlorinated water and will collect repeat samples on Thursday.