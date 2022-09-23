NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The boil water advisory for both North Attleboro and Plainville has been lifted, according to a joint statement from both towns.

The advisory went into effect Wednesday after routine water samples taken from a system and treatment facility shared by both communities tested positive for E. coli.

“We assure our residents that the water has been thoroughly tested and has been deemed safe for public use,” North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg said.

The announcement left residents scrambling to buy bottled water, with nearly all the shelves at local grocery stores being picked clean.

Both communities passed out free cases of water to residents Thursday evening and planned to do so Friday as well had the advisory had remained in place.