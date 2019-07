SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Somerset.

According to the Somerset Water Department, the issue was because of a water main break on Saturday.

They are asking that people boil the water before drinking and other uses like cooking, washing your hands and brushing your teeth.

They do say that water can be used for washing, bathing and irrigation.

The town is continuing to test the water to determine when the ban can be lifted.