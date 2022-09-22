NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — North Attleboro and Plainville residents are now under a boil water advisory after E. coli was found in water samples collected on Wednesday.

The E. coli was detected in the raw water coming into the North Attleboro treatment facility, which the town shares with Plainville. Officials said the treated water tested negative and the notice was issued out of an abundance of caution.

The cause of the contamination is unknown at this time.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice for anyone who utilizes the public water in both towns. All water used for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food should be boiled for at least a minute before use. Bottled water can also be used.

Ice, beverages, formula or uncooked foods prepared with public water on or after Wednesday should be discarded.

The same precautions apply to pets. Water from appliances connected to water lines, like ice and water from a fridge, should not be used. Fish and other aquatic pets should be placed in bottled or boiled and cooled water.

North Attleboro is distributing water at the Department of Public Works Garage on Smith Street starting at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Plainville is distributing water at the DPW Yard on West Beacon Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, then each day until the boil water order is lifted.

Symptoms of E. coli sickness can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or more. These symptoms may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.