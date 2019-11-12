Body pulled from water in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — First responders are on scene on Ingell Street in the city.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a person in the water.

A police lieutenant confirmed for Eyewitness News a body was removed from the water. The scene is roughly behind the Department of Public Works building.

There’s no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious or not.

