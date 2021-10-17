Body of missing person pulled from Taunton River

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a person who was believed to have gone missing on the Taunton River on Friday, was found in the water Sunday morning.

According to Somerset Fire Chief Jamison Barros, the body, who officials are not identifying yet, was found just south of Gay Street.

The person was reported missing late Saturday morning. Officials said the their car was still parked in the Yacht Club lot. 12 News was there as it was towed away on Saturday night.

Barros said it was reported that the person used a dinghy to get to a larger boat.

The dinghy was later located during Saturday’s search, but no sign of the boater, according to officials.

Crews resumed the search around 8 a.m. after it was called off last night due to darkness and the choppy waters.

Somerset Fire activated a task force that included Somerset Police, Somerset Harbor Master, as well as assets from Fall River, Tiverton, Bristol, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Massachusetts Environmental Police. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing also contributed to the search effort.