Body of shooting victim found in Florida identified as missing Mass. teen

FELLSMERE, Fla. (WPRI) — An autopsy has confirmed the body found in Florida last week was that of a missing Massachusetts teenager, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Jalajhia Finklea, 18, of Mashpee, was last seen getting into 37-year-old Luis Zaragoza’s rented car in New Bedford on Oct. 20.

The DA’s office said Mass. State Police detectives digitally extracted a note from Zaragoza’s phone that explained the events of that day.

In the note, Zaragoza wrote that Finklea was in his car on Coggeshall Street when he “snapped,” later typing that “she is gone” and providing information on where her body could be found in Fellsmere, Florida.

Florida law enforcement officials later located Finklea’s body in a field off of I-95 on Nov. 25.

The autopsy also confirmed that Finklea died of two gunshot wounds and her death was a homicide, according to the DA’s office.

Zaragoza was killed in Crestview, Florida, on Nov. 10, while officers were attempting to arrest him in connection with Finklea’s disappearance.

