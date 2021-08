FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating after a body was found Monday morning.

According to Fall River police, a person walking along the Taunton River around 6:45 a.m. saw the body floating in the water in the area of Remington Avenue.

Upon arrival, police determined the person was dead. The body has not yet been identified.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.