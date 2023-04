NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A body was discovered Wednesday in a wooded area of Buttonwood Park, New Bedford police confirm.

Police have an area taped off near the corner of Brownell Avenue and Kempton Street.

The medical examiner’s office is also on scene.

