FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a boat struck a pier in Fall River Friday night.
Fall River Deputy Police Chief Barden Castro tells 12 News the incident happened just before 10 p.m.
Castro said the boat appears to have hit the former Shell Oil pier at the end of New Street.
At least one person was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries, according to Castro.
It’s unclear how many people were on the boat at the time or what caused the crash.
Castro said the U.S. Coast Guard and Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation.