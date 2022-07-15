FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a boat struck a pier in Fall River Friday night.

Fall River Deputy Police Chief Barden Castro tells 12 News the incident happened just before 10 p.m.

Castro said the boat appears to have hit the former Shell Oil pier at the end of New Street.

.@RyanWelchPhotog is at the scene of a boating accident on the Taunton River.@FallRiverPD tell me a boat struck a pier and multiple injuries have been reported. At least one person was taken to the hospital.@USCG & @MassStatePolice are among those assisting. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/W7CbkGAVke — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) July 16, 2022

At least one person was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries, according to Castro.

It’s unclear how many people were on the boat at the time or what caused the crash.

Castro said the U.S. Coast Guard and Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation.