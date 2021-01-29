Bishop Feehan hockey team returns to the ice as badly-injured teammate recovers

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bishop Feehan boys hockey team suited back up Friday, just days after their teammate suffered a spinal cord injury mid-game.

A.J. Quetta, a North Providence resident and senior at Bishop Feehan High School, was stretchered off the ice during a game against Pope Francis earlier this week.

Ever since then, the New England hockey community has come out in full force to support Quetta.

GoFundMe page set up by Quetta’s family has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to curtail his medical expenses, significantly surpassing its initial $10,000 goal. The Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots, among other local sports teams and organizations, have also pledged to make sizable donations to the young athlete.

The team, which has dubbed themselves “A.J.’s Army,” faced Austin Prep Friday evening. Prior to the game, both teams bowed their heads in prayer for Quetta, and right before puck drop, his sisters Elyse and Ella thanked the everyone for their support.

The team displayed both Quetta’s home and away jerseys above the ice, alongside a banner that read “A.J.’s Army.”

While the coronavirus pandemic limited the number of fans allowed inside the arena, those who could attend wore T-shirts with shamrocks printed on them.

