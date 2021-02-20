Bishop Feehan hockey plays game in honor of AJ Quetta

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The crowd at New England Sports Village on Saturday night was full of AJ Quetta shirts with his jersey number 10.

It was a rival game between Bishop Feehan and North Attleboro High Schools, but participants said it was not about the competition.

“Both teams are here for AJ. The fans are here for AJ. We are raising money for AJ,” Bishop Feehan High School President Tim Sullivan said.

AJ suffered a spinal chord injury during a game last month in Springfield.

The Bishop Feehan High School senior has already undergone surgery, but his road to recovery is long. On Sunday, AJ and his family shared a thank you message on social media.

“I would just like to thank you for your support. You all give me a reason to keep pushing and keep fighting,” he said.

“A.J. is doing well. He is fighting hard. The support you’ve given us is motivating him to fight harder every day,” Anthony Quetta said.

What a great way to end the hockey season! Great win over a very good North Attleboro team! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO MADE TONIGHT POSSIBLE! This one was for you, AJ! #AJsArmy #PrayersForAJ @FeehanHockey @AJsArmy10 @nahshockey pic.twitter.com/gpe1Qy40HK — Bishop Feehan Athletics (@FeehanAthletics) February 21, 2021

Bishop Feehan President Tim Sullivan attended Sunday night’s fundraiser game. He said AJ would be watching the game from the hospital and said it’s been an emotional time for the school.

“I can only imagine how hard this has been for the Quetta’s and that’s why we are here. A.J. is really, really injured and needs a lot of help and he’s getting it. But just imagine if that was your son. And then for his teammates too. It’s been almost a month now and they are hurting for their friend and they are skating tonight with him in mind,” he said.

This past Tuesday, AJ left Mass General Hospital for Atlanta where he will be spending the next three months in a rehabilitation center.