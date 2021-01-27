Bishop Feehan hockey player suffers significant injury during game

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan was seriously injured during a game Tuesday night, according to Tim Sullivan, the high school’s president.

Sullivan said A.J. Quetta, a North Providence resident and senior at the high school, was rushed to the hospital after crashing headfirst into the boards during a game against Pope Francis in Springfield.

“It was a typical hockey play that did not end typically,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said while he wasn’t at the game, those who were told him Quetta wasn’t intentionally hit by another player and nothing appeared to be out of place.

“It’s a scary situation to see a young man stretchered off the ice,” he said.

After the game, Pope Francis’ team joined Bishop Feehan at center ice, where they kneeled and prayed for Quetta.

“They’re an awfully good team,” Sullivan said of Pope Francis. “But their talent on the ice doesn’t mean nearly as much as what they did after the game, praying with our kids.”

Quetta’s family set up a GoFundMe page to curtail his medical expenses. The page says Quetta, “might not be able to move his body again.”

Bishop Feehan’s upcoming home hockey game has been postponed, Sullivan said, and it’s unclear when the team will return to the ice.

“I think the boys are going to decide what’s best for them right now,” he said.