FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Students walked out of Bishop Connolly High School for the last time Friday afternoon.

The Diocese of Fall River announced back in March that the school would be closing at the end of the year, citing financial struggles and declining enrollment.

Principal Kathleen St. Laurent told 12 News there have been a lot of emotions over the last few months. She called the last day “bittersweet.”

“The students are really a family here at Bishop Connolly,” St. Laurent said. “Today we wanted it to be a fun day for them, so we had some outdoor games and a cookout, a chance for them to be together and really reminisce.”

“The school, most certainly, will live on in all of them and everyone who’s passed through these halls,” she added.

The majority of the 104 remaining students have enrolled at Bishop Stang in Dartmouth, according to the Diocese, while others will go to Bishop Feehan in Attleboro.

The future of the building itself is unclear at this time.