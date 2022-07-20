SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Dozens of people lined the streets of Somerset on Wednesday as President Joe Biden paid a brief visit to Brayton Point.

The crowd included supporters like Anastasia Monte.

“President Biden coming here is very monumental,” Monte told 12 News. “I would never expect him to come to such a small place like this.”

Not everyone was thrilled with Biden’s presence, however, with some people instead expressing their support for former President Donald Trump.

“I’m here to tell Joe Biden he’s not my president,” Kara Magoni said.

Biden outlined his plan to combat climate change during his brief visit, though he stopped short of declaring a formal climate emergency.

While Biden’s critics appeared to outnumber his supporters, Monte believes this visit shouldn’t be politicized.

“President Biden wasn’t here to ask you if you are going to vote for him in 2024,” Monte said. “He wasn’t here to ask for your opinion on him. He was here to discuss the issue at hand, which is a pressing matter.”

Others argued that Biden’s trip from the nation’s capital to address climate change is counterproductive.

“I don’t know how much fossil fuel he’s burning,” Pamela Nickerson said.