Bicyclist injured after being hit by car in Dartmouth

SE Mass

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A bicyclist was injured after being hit by a car in Dartmouth Monday morning, according to police.

First responders were called to the intersection of Slocum Road and Lexington Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Police – which described the bicyclist was an elderly female – said she was hit by a Volkswagen Beetle being driven by an 18-year-old woman.

The bicyclist was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. It’s unclear at this time if the driver will be charged.

