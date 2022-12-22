ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a truck in Acushnet Thursday afternoon.

The bicyclist was hit by a “large truck” outside the Acushnet Council on Aging and Senior Community Center on South Main Street, according to Police Chief Christopher Richmond.

Richmond said the man suffered “grave injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The bicyclist has not been identified and the cause of the crash is under investigation.