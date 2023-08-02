WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Westport Animal Control is warning residents of a bear that has been spotted wandering around town.

The town has received reports of bear sightings Tuesday on Old Bedford Road and on Route 6 near the Oriental Pearl.

Animal Control said the bear is most likely just “looking for snacks,” so they’re not taking any action right now.

In the meantime, residents are urged not to approach the bear or seek it out.

“The bear is just passing through,” Animal Control said. “If, and only if, actions need to be taken, the correct steps will be taken to help the bear find a way out of Westport.”