FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Battleship Cove’s extensive collection of naval vessels recently got a bit smaller.

The maritime museum has deaccessioned and scrapped the USNS Hiddensee, a former East German Navy corvette, last month.

The Hiddensee was built in 1984 in Leningrad, Russia, and was commissioned by the East German Navy in 1990. She was decommissioned in 1996 and officially joined the museum’s fleet the following year.

Battleship Cove’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Nardi explained that vessels like the Hiddensee were built specifically for battle.

“She was never meant to be around for this length of time,” Nardi said.

Nardi said the small warship’s hull had deteriorated over time and would have been “very expensive” to repair. He described the decision to scrap the vessel as being difficult, but necessary for the museum to maintain the rest of its fleet.

The Hiddensee was demilitarized and towed to a shipyard in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to be dismantled, according to Nardi.