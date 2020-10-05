Bars and restaurants feeling impact of Patriots game postponement

New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — No Sunday night football for the Patriots also had an impact on business for restaurants and bars near Gillette Stadium.

When the Patriots are on, the Mercoglieno’s and Soucy’s are always in their corner booth at Box Seats in North Attleboro. They were as surprised as other fans to find out that Cam Newton was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, postponing the game by one day.

“I thought maybe that they would postpone it a few days and I was shocked to find out that Cam can’t play,” Ken Mercoglieno said.

The group of friends is now wondering how just one player on the Patriots and one player for Kansas City made the list. The postponement of the game made for some empty booths and bar stools around them Sunday at Charlie Tgeibedes’ restaurant.

“Seemed to have lost a good amount of business where a lot of people were making plans to come out for the game and when they heard the news that the game was postponed, they obviously didn’t come out today,” Tgeibedes said.

Tgeibedes has seen a reduction in business with no fans allowed inside Gillette at home games. Peggy Soucy still spent her birthday with friends watching other teams play, including Tampa Bay.

“They have to get these games in because going through the season I’m sure there’s going to be a lot more setbacks look at the Titans,” Soucy said.

The Tennessee Titans have had twenty members of their team test positive for the coronavirus. They’re being investigated by the NFL to see if the team violated the league’s safety protocols.

The Patriots are scheduled to play their game Monday night at 7:05 against Kansas City.

