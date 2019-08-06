Bank robbery suspect added to Fall River’s most wanted

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man has been added to the city’s Top 10 Most Wanted list after several warrants were issued for his arrest.

Gilbert Cordeiro, 49, is wanted in connection with robberies at St. Anthony of Padua Federal Credit Union and a Rockland Trust branch, as well as a house break on Pearce Street, larceny from a building on Milliken Boulevard, and another larceny on Hanover Street, according to police.

Cordeiro stands 5-foot-7, weighs around 155 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at (508) 324-2796 ext. 260 or by email at lvertentes@frpd.org. Tips can also be submitted on the Fall River Police Facebook page or anonymously by calling (508) 672-TIPS.

