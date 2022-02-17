SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The first offshore wind manufacturing facility is coming to Massachusetts.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are expected to join the Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs at 11:30 a.m. to announce plans that the facility will be built at Brayton Point.

They’ll be with the leaders of the corporations planning to build their facility there, which appears to be an Italian company called Prysmian.

According to their website, they’re a telecom cable systems industry and secured a $580 million deal called the Commonwealth Wind Cabling Project to supply submarine power cable links to connect the offshore wind project to the Massachusetts power grid.

Vineyard Wind is the offshore wind project that’s being built over 15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. The submarine cables are expected to connect from the offshore wind farm to a beach in Barnstable, their website read.

Two 500-foot cooling towers that used to stand there were demolished on April 27, 2019. Built in 1957, the Brayton Point Power Station was the last coal-fired power station in the Bay State to provide power to the regional grid.

After more than six decades of use, the Brayton Point Power Station stopped producing power in May 2017. Now, a green energy source could be housed on the same land.