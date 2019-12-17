Baker announces additional funding for Fall River’s Vietnam Memorial Wall replica

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Efforts to install a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Fall River just got a major financial boost.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that both the state and state legislators raised an additional $600,000 for the project.

Replica of Vietnam Memorial

The city began fundraising for the project over the summer and, by late November, had collected close to $1 million. The latest donation brings the city even closer to its $1.4 million fundraising goal.

The additional funding marks a major milestone for the project, which will create an 80% scale replica of the memorial in Washington D.C. in Fall River’s Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park.

Construction on the memorial began back in July. The monument will be a regional wall to honor Massachusetts veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. In total, 1,350 Massachusetts residents died in the Vietnam War – 21 of them from Fall River.

Replica of Vietnam Memorial

Visitors will be able to locate each name on the wall by panel and line numbers — which will be listed in alphabetical order.

The memorial is expected to be open to the public in 2020.