NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man suspected of being involved in a homicide earlier this week in New Bedford will remain behind bars for the time being.

Sterling Robinson, 24, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of accessory to murder, after the fact. His bail was set at $25,000, but that was revoked by the judge due to an open firearms case against him. He was ordered held without bail for up to 90 days.

Robinson was arrested Monday in connection with the death of 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes.

In court Wednesday, it was revealed the city’s ShotSpotter system detected gunfire just before midnight Sunday. Police said they responded to the area and found Gomes shot inside his car on Belleville Avenue, with a loaded but unfired gun on his lap.

According to testimony from the Commonwealth, surveillance video reviewed by police showed a vehicle with four passengers pull in front of Gomes before the person seated behind the driver started shooting.

Prosecutors believe Robinson was in the front passenger seat at the time. They said when police learned of the open case against Robinson, they used his GPS bracelet to track his movements that night.

The city’s surveillance footage also showed Robinson getting in and out of the vehicle and at one point moving it, according to prosecutors.

Police have not announced any further arrests in the case.

Robinson is due back in court next month.