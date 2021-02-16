Badly injured Bishop Feehan hockey player heading to specialized rehab center in Atlanta

BOSTON (WPRI) — A local hockey player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game last month is being transferred to a special rehabilitation center in Atlanta Tuesday morning.

A.J. Quetta, a North Providence resident and senior at Bishop Feehan High School, was stretchered off the ice after crashing head-first into the boards during a game against Pope Francis.

Quetta will be transferred from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to Shepherd Rehabilitation Center where he will spend the next three months continuing his recovery, according to his family.

Quetta’s teammates at Bishop Feehan showed up to MGH at 6 a.m. to help send him off for his rehab.

The rehab specializes in the treatment of spinal cord and brain injuries.

Quetta’s family posted a photo on Twitter Monday night thanking the medical team at MGH for everything they have done for them.

The news of Quetta’s injury also caught the eye of professional sports teams, including the Boston Bruins. On Monday, the Bruins announced that the Boston Bruins Foundation’s 50/50 raffle for Quetta had reached $300,000, which according to the team is the largest jackpot ever.

A Go-Fund-Me page to help Quetta’s family with the medical costs has raised nearly $900,000.

