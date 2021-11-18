Avoid using 2 Attleboro mailboxes after recent thefts, police warn

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro’s police chief is warning residents to avoid using two mailboxes in the city after close to three dozen mail thefts were reported between them.

Since Oct. 1, there have been 21 thefts at the mailbox at 901 Pleasant St. and more than a dozen at the mailbox outside the South Attleboro Post Office on Newport Avenue, according to Chief Kyle Heagney.

He said while thousands of dollars have been stolen so far, he expects more people were affected and they just don’t know it yet.

“I’m sure there’s more victims out there,” Heagney said, adding that they won’t know until their bills go unpaid, collection agencies call, or they notice money missing from their bank accounts.

The chief is advising residents to instead hand their mail to postal carriers or use the mailboxes located inside post offices.

It’s believed the thefts are happening at night, so Heagney also asked the public to help keep an eye out for suspicious activity like someone lingering around a mailbox for more than a few minutes.

Heagney said the investigation is “very active” and being handled by Attleboro police and the United States Postal Inspection Service.