FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A preliminary autopsy report suggests a New Hampshire man did not die from a traumatic injury during Sunday night’s New England Patriots game, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

First responders rushed to the 300 section of Gillette Stadium’s upper deck around 11 p.m. and found 53-year-old Dale Mooney who was “in apparent need of medical attention.” He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses said Mooney may have been involved in a fight with another fan when a “vicious punch” was thrown. That punch knocked a Mooney unconscious, witnesses said, and first responders performed CPR on him for several minutes before taking him away on a backboard.

The DA’s office said it reviewed videos that showed multiple angles of the scuffle before Mooney’s collapse.

While the autopsy didn’t suggest traumatic injury, it did reveal a medical issue. The DA’s office said the cause and manner of Mooney’s death are still undetermined and pending further testing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state police at (781) 830-4990.