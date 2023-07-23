MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. (WPRI) — Authorities are searching for a paddle boarder who went missing Sunday night at Edgartown Great Pond in Martha’s Vineyard.

Around 7:45 p.m., Martha’s Vineyard police and fire agencies responded to the area after getting calls about a male paddle boarder who had gone into the water, struggled to stay on the surface, and then went under and did not resurface.

Another paddle boarder was on the pond with the man at the time and observed him go under the water, according to police.

Several agencies are currently assisting in rescue operations.