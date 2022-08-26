FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Gillette Stadium briefly postponed entry to the highly-anticipated New England Country Music Fest Friday as severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

The stadium urged attendees who had already parked to stay inside their vehicles until the storm passed. Gillette opened the gates just after 6 p.m. once the rain subsided.

The concert, featuring Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce, is two years in the making thanks to the pandemic.

.@kennychesney fans taking cover under overpasses.



The stadium has paused its parking operation and has closed off entrances. People already in the lots are asked to stay with their vehicles. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/hDDt6ZHIJc — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 26, 2022

More than 50,000 people attended the concert despite it being delayed a couple of hours.

The concert will return to Gillette Saturday night for a second show.