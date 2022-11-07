SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — On the eve of a midterm election that looks dicey at best for his party, Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss is talking up his efforts to help fellow Democrats around the country.

Just two years ago Auchincloss squeaked through a tough primary to succeed Joe Kennedy III in Massachusetts’ 4th District. But this fall he is unopposed for a second term, after all his potential opponents declined to run or dropped out.

“Instead of sitting on the sidelines while facing no challenge at home, Jake used his ability to campaign places other Democrats can’t and his impressive fundraising to help Democrats try to hold the majority in a grueling political climate,” Auchincloss senior advisor Matt Corridoni argued in a campaign memo released Monday.

The memo reports Auchincloss has donated over $500,000 to Democrats during this election cycle, including $250,000 in dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — House Democrats’ campaign arm — and $122,000 directly to candidates through his political action committee, MA 4 Dems PAC.

“Through events, use of his email list, and personal meetings, Jake has also used his donor network to bundle over $100,000 for Democratic candidates,” according to the memo. He gave $25,000 to the Massachusetts Democratic Party, as well.

Auchincloss launched MA 4 Dems PAC, a so-called leadership PAC, at an event headlined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last year. Federal Election Commission records show the committee has raised $217,599 since its founding.

The Jake Auchincloss 495 Political Action Committee, a separate PAC he launched last year specifically to support state and local candidates in Massachusetts, has been far less active. That PAC has taken in less than $1,000 so far, Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance records show.

Corridoni told 12 News the congressman’s political team determined it made more sense to support candidates in Massachusetts by donating directly to the state Democratic Party.

In addition to the fundraising efforts, the memo touted Auchincloss’s regular media appearances speaking for Democrats on outlets including Fox News, as well as his campaigning for colleagues such as Maine’s Jared Golden, who is also his roommate in Washington.

“Democrats are lacking a strong and deep center-left bench, and Jake is someone who can help fill that void for our party moving forward,” the memo said.

Auchincloss, who turns 35 in January, has left little doubt he has bigger ambitions than remaining a junior member of Massachusetts’ all-Democratic House delegation. And he has continued to make moves to position himself for whatever comes next.

In September, he gave a big-picture speech to the New England Council urging Democrats to avoid moving too far to the left. And last month he was widely quoted when he slammed fellow Democrats — including Massachusetts colleague Ayanna Pressley — after they released a much-criticized letter about the Ukraine crisis he labeled “an olive branch to a war criminal.”