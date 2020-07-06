Auchincloss is first Dem on TV in race for Kennedy’s US House seat

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Democrat Jake Auchincloss will be the first candidate running to succeed Congressman Joe Kennedy to go on the air with a campaign TV ad, introducing himself to South Coast voters as a family man and U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

The 30-second spot, titled “A Marine’s Pledge,” opens with Auchincloss and his wife, Michelle, sitting in patio furniture holding their infant son. It then transitions to photos of Auchincloss during his service in the Marines as well as more recently, while criticizing the Trump administration.

“In Congress, I’ll make sure no one gets left behind. Because that’s also a Marine’s pledge,” the 32-year-old Newton city councilor says in his narration.

Auchincloss is using his financial advantage in the crowded 4th Congressional District primary to beat his eight rivals onto the airwaves. His campaign said it will spend $29,400 initially to air the commercial on cable channels in the Providence-New Bedford TV market, which includes the southern section of the 4th District. It is slated to begin airing Tuesday morning.

The campaign has not yet announced plans to go on the air in the more expensive Boston TV market, which reaches the northern communities of the 4th District, including Auchincloss’s hometown.

The Massachusetts primary is Sept. 1.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook