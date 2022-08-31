SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss’s chief of staff is leaving the freshman lawmaker’s office amid an ongoing feud with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In response to an inquiry from 12 News, an Auchincloss spokesperson confirmed that Tim Hysom is stepping down effective Friday and will be joining a different congressional office. Hysom has served as the Newton Democrat’s top aide since he succeeded Joe Kennedy III last year.

“I appreciate Tim’s service in my office and wish him all the best in his new endeavor,” Auchincloss said in a statement. “I am working to identify a new chief of staff and my team remains focused on delivering results and lowering costs for working families.”

No interim replacement for Hysom was named.

Hysom made headlines in June when Greene, a firebrand conservative, revealed Capitol Police had issued an arrest warrant for him after he was repeatedly caught on surveillance camera putting stickers on one of her posters.

A police report posted by the website Just the News shows Greene’s poster says “There are Only Two Genders: Male and Female – Trust the Science,” and Hysom placed religious-themed stickers on it.

Greene chastised the U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., for refusing to prosecute Hysom, and has put up a poster on the wall outside her Capitol Hill office with photos of him putting up the stickers as well as the dates of the alleged incidents.

A poster about Tim Hysom outside Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office.