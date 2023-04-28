ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of Attleboro’s annual fireworks display is “unlikely” to happen on or around the 4th of July, newly elected Mayor Cathleen DeSimone said Friday.

The decision stems from the city’s recent changes in leadership after former Mayor Paul Heroux left to become the new Bristol County sheriff. James DiLisio took over as interim mayor until he was defeated by DeSimone in a special election held in February.

These adjustments prevented planning and fundraising from taking place, according to DeSimone.

“We are working to have a fireworks display later this summer, which gives us time for the necessary logistics and to secure donations from residents and businesses,” DeSimone said in an email to 12 News.

“Just the changeover from Paul to Jay to me, combined with losing our personnel director and budget director at the same time, made for unusual circumstances in the office,” DeSimone added.

Attleboro previously canceled their fireworks displays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.