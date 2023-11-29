ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A 75-year-old Attleboro woman has died after a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Sunday morning, according to New Jersey State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the parkway in Chesterfield Township.

A preliminary investigation shows a 64-year-old Attleboro man was driving with Maria Irgui in the passenger seat when a 23-year-old Mount Laurel, New Jersey, resident rear-ended them causing both cars to hit the center median.

Irguri was killed as a result of the crash and both drivers suffered minor injuries.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.