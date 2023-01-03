ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into the cause of two fires that broke out in Attleboro Monday night.

Attleboro Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook said the first fire happened behind a commercial building on Field Road near Bristol Community College.

Cook said six tractor-trailer trucks parked behind the building were damaged.

The second fire broke out inside a dumpster down the road shortly after the first one.

Cook said it’s unusual for two fires to happen in close proximity and time, which is why police are involved in the investigation.

The cause of both fires is unknown at this time.