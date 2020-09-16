Attleboro student went to school with COVID-19, principal says

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A student at Attleboro High School that tested positive for COVID-19 was in school on Monday, which resulted in the mandatory quarantine of 30 students, 12 News has learned.

Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey notified families of the positive case via email Tuesday afternoon.

He said their reporting system did not learn of the positive case until Tuesday, and because of that, “there was no way we could have prevented this from occurring.”

“This was not a result of a breakdown in our safety protocols, which are designed to prevent or limit the spread of the virus,” Runey continued. “Our precautions are in place to protect everyone when there is exposure. If they were successful, there will not be further spread traceable to this specific case.”

The student was not in school on Tuesday, Runey confirmed. In total, 30 students were identified as close contacts and were quarantined.