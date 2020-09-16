CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Attleboro student went to school with COVID-19, principal says

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Attleboro High School

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A student at Attleboro High School that tested positive for COVID-19 was in school on Monday, which resulted in the mandatory quarantine of 30 students, 12 News has learned.

Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey notified families of the positive case via email Tuesday afternoon.

He said their reporting system did not learn of the positive case until Tuesday, and because of that, “there was no way we could have prevented this from occurring.”

“This was not a result of a breakdown in our safety protocols, which are designed to prevent or limit the spread of the virus,” Runey continued. “Our precautions are in place to protect everyone when there is exposure. If they were successful, there will not be further spread traceable to this specific case.”

The student was not in school on Tuesday, Runey confirmed. In total, 30 students were identified as close contacts and were quarantined.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/14/2020: Rep. Blake Filippi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour