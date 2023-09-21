ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Attleboro are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

The clerk at Border Bets and Butts on Washington Street told police that at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded money and rolling papers.

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, mask and gloves.

The clerk was not sure whether the suspect fled in a vehicle or on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Photos: Attleboro armed robbery suspect

Attleboro convenience store robbery suspect (Photos from Attleboro Police Department)

