ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Attleboro are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.
The clerk at Border Bets and Butts on Washington Street told police that at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded money and rolling papers.
The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, mask and gloves.
The clerk was not sure whether the suspect fled in a vehicle or on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Photos: Attleboro armed robbery suspect