ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro residents, particularly those who have been affected by the opioid crisis, can help guide the city in spending its opioid settlement money.

The city created a survey so members of the community can share their input on how the funds should be prioritized, such as various treatment and recovery services, support programs and the availability of naloxone.

City leaders said they want to “ensure that the community is involved in the planning process and assists with setting broad goals that maximize the funding’s impact.”

The city received more than $368,000 as part of the settlement, according to the Attleboro Sun Chronicle.

The survey is open until Aug. 7 and can be submitted anonymously.

Physical copies are available at the Attleboro Public Library, City Hall, and Council on Aging Department.