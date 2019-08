ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed an Attleboro gas station at gunpoint Monday night.

Police investigating outside Route One Gas.

Police responded to Route One Gas on Washington Street around 8:30 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect reportedly showed a handgun and stole an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.