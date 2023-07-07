ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro has canceled its rescheduled Fourth of July fireworks celebration due to lack of adequate funding, 12 News has learned.

The city decided to push the annual fireworks display back to Labor Day earlier this year.

That decision stemmed from recent changes in leadership, after former Mayor Paul Heroux left to become the new Bristol County sheriff. James DiLisio took over as interim mayor until he was defeated by Cathleen DeSimone in a special election held in February.

Those adjustments prevented the necessary planning and fundraising from taking place, according to DeSimone.

But now, DeSimone claims the city “…does not have sufficient funds to move forward” with the event.

“Unfortunately, increased costs associated with pyrotechnics and emergency personnel, and a smaller window of opportunity, made it particularly difficult to secure enough donations for the event,” she wrote in an email to 12 News.

DeSimone said the Attleboro Municipal Council will try to solicit more funding from residents so the event can return next summer.